Sean Payton reportedly could return to the NFL sideline as a head coach in the 2023 season, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Payton retired in January after 15 years as the Saints coach. Since stepping away from the Saints, the longtime New Orleans coach had been rumored to become the Cowboys next coach. However, a source told Jackson that Dallas is one of three teams that could be of interest to Payton in 2023. The other two include the Dolphins and the Chargers.

Miami, Dallas and Los Angeles are reportedly three teams that fit Payton’s desires of what he envisions for his next coaching gig. Per Jackson, Payton prefers warm weather, a team with a roster that can compete immediately and power over personnel choices. While these franchises are reportedly frontrunners for Payton, other teams could also emerge.

As for a Payton-Miami situation, the Dolphins reportedly offered to pay Payton a five-year, $200 million deal to become the franchise’s next coach this offseason, according to the Sun Sentinel’s Dave Hyde. It would have made Payton the second coach in league history to surpass the $100 million barrier, joining former Raiders coach Jon Gruden.

The former Raiders coach signed a 10-year, $100 million contract with Las Vegas in 2018. If Payton would have accepted the job, he would have earned double the annual salary of Gruden and would have earned nearly $20 million per year, per Hyde.

The massive deal was reportedly an alleged plan to pursue Payton and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady this offseason shortly after he retired. However, Brady retired and came out of retirement to return to the Buccaneers. And, had Payton decided to remain among the NFL coaching ranks in 2022, he explicitly stated that he would have remained with the Saints.

As for Payton going to Dallas, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to deny rumors that his friend would not be joining the staff and replacing Mike McCarthy as coach. Payton worked on the Dallas coaching staff from 2003 to ’05 as an assistant head coach and quarterbacks’ coach.

“Sean Payton shouldn’t be out there,” Jones said, via the Fort-Worth Star Telegram in June. “For him, the Cowboys, that’s just sheer out of the air. It’s well known we’re good friends and we think a lot of him as a head coach. But in this case, asking the way you’re asking, he shouldn’t be a conversation piece.”

Currently, Payton is expected to join FOX’s broadcasting crew for NFL Sunday in the 2022 season when Jimmie Johnson cannot make an appearance.

