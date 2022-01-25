Skip to main content
Report: Sean Payton Stepping Away From Saints After 15 Seasons

Coach Sean Payton plans to retire after 15 years with the Saints, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Payton informed New Orleans of his decision Tuesday, per Rapoport. The Saints will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday to announce the departure of Payton, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

Payton, 58, went 152–89 in 15 seasons with New Orleans. He led the Saints to the playoffs nine times, including a run to Super Bowl XLIV. New Orleans finished 9–8 in 2021, starting four different starting quarterbacks as the franchise dealt with a number of injuries and COVID-19 absences. 

Payton did not commit to returning to New Orleans for the 2022 season on Monday, per Rapoport. He was previously under contract with the Saints through '24.

Payton could take a year off coaching before returning to another organization for the 2023 season, taking a similar route to Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians. Before his tenure in New Orleans, Payton served as an assistant with the Eagles, Giants and Cowboys.

