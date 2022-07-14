Tom Brady Clarifies His Plans With Fox for 2022 NFL Season

As Tom Brady prepares for his 23rd NFL season, he’s made one thing clear: His focus is on football, not the broadcasting booth.

Brady has already reached an agreement with Fox to become the network’s lead analyst once he actually hangs up his cleats for good. But, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Brady said he won’t be trying to get a head start on his broadcasting duties with any potential downtime in his playing schedule.

“No,” Brady said when asked whether he’d join Fox’s broadcast for the postseason if the Buccaneers fail to qualify. “I want to focus on football. I really want to commit to this year to be as best as I possibly can.”

Brady was not specifically asked whether he’d join Fox’s Super Bowl coverage this year if the Bucs don’t make it to the big game, but his answer about the playoffs in general likely rules that scenario out.

Brady has not committed to this being his last season, and it’s possible Fox will have to wait a couple of years to have the seven-time Super Bowl champion as part of its on-air team. But the 44-year-old said he’s looking forward to adding his expertise to Fox’s NFL coverage.

“I’m there to support; I’m there to inform,” Brady said. “I have a great knowledge of the game. And I also have very high expectations of what players and coaches should do in the field. I’ll have no problem being critical of things that I disagree with, and I’ll have no problem praising things that are exceptional.”

