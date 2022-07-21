Skip to main content
Tom Brady, Conor McGregor and Shane Beamer on Today's SI Feed
Asante Samuel Claims Some of His Patriots Teammates Were 'Brainwashed'

Ever since the Patriots dynasty began, New England’s culture has been dubbed “The Patriot Way” to explain how players elevate their talent level when playing there. Yet, one former Patriot isn’t a big believer in that saying.

Asante Samuel, who played cornerback for New England from 2003 to ’07, doesn’t agree with former teammates who praise “The Patriot Way.”

“Some of them be brainwashed with that Patriot Way. I ain’t going for none of that. I don’t know what no Patriot Way is,” he said on the I AM ATHLETE podcast, via Mass Live. “All of them is company men, talking about Patriot Way,”

According to Samuel “The Patriot Way” is disingenuous if the team is trying to get players to sign for less money than they deserve, especially if Bill Belichick is making as much money as he can.

“I’m here to get money, take care of my family, the same way Belichick is here to take care of his family, get his money,” Samuel said. “So when you try to hold my money back and you want all your money, I ain’t got no respect for you.”

And as for New England’s success, Samuel credits most of that to Tom Brady, not Belichick. Without the quarterback, Samuel doesn’t believe New England would be able to acquire certain players.

“We can make these decisions because we’ve got Tom,” Samuel said. “I don’t matter what decisions you can make. Who’s next up to bring in from free agency? Can they pass the test? Bring them in and make sure they can make it to the fourth quarter. That’s all we need is somebody, because we got Tom, everything is gonna work.”

