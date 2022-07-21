Everyone loves a good throwback uniform but what about a blast from the past with helmets?

The Cowboys are bringing back the white helmet with a single navy star for the first time in a decade with their throwback uniforms for this season’s Thanksgiving Day game. Dallas will face off against the Giants for the holiday showdown.

“We’re beyond excited to bring back our throwback white helmets this season,” Cowboys Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones said in the announcement. “The white helmet, along with the throwback uniforms honoring our teams from the 1960s, have long been a fan favorite, and we’re thrilled to bring back the tradition of wearing those helmets and uniforms on Thanksgiving Day once again.”

The league announced last season that teams could wear a second helmet in 2022, and the updated policy includes allowing an alternate helmet color to go along with three different uniform options—alternate, throwback or color rush.

The iconic helmet will be paired with navy jerseys that have white sleeves and shoulders as well as white numbers. The pants, also, will be white, but there will be navy socks.

Dallas last sported the helmets in 2012 during its Thanksgiving Day game.

