Patriots Announce Coaching Staff Titles, Won’t Have OC or DC

The Patriots finally announced their coaching titles on Thursday, and in a move that is perhaps surprising but not unprecedented, New England will be without offensive and defensive coordinators this season. At least in title.

The MMQB’s Albert Breer reported that Joe Judge will serve as an offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach, Matt Patricia will be the senior football advisor/offensive line coach and Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo will be linebacker coaches.

But, not having an offensive or defensive coordinator by title is not new for this franchise. The Patriots haven’t had a DC since 2018, when it was their current offensive line coach, Patricia.

Thursday’s news doesn’t come as a surprise—head coach Bill Belichick said to reporters in March while at league meetings that he would not be naming an offensive or defensive coordinator for this year.

“I don’t worry about [job] titles, I worry about jobs,” Belichick said, per CBS Boston.

