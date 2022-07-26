Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Justin Jefferson Aims for NFL’s First 2,000-Yard Receiving Season

Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson has high hopes for 2022. In just his third NFL season, he’s aiming to have the best year a receiver has ever had. Jefferson said he wants to be the first player in NFL history to reach 2,000 receiving yards in one year. 

“I hope so,” Jefferson told the Pioneer Press on Monday. “I think I can. Hopefully, everything goes right and I can get that 2,000. That’s my goal.”

Only two receivers in NFL history have eclipsed 1,900 receiving yards in a season. The first was Calvin Johnson when he reached 1,964 yards in 2012 and the second is Cooper Kupp who had 1,947 yards this past campaign, the first year that the NFL played a 17-game season. 

In 2020, Jefferson broke the Vikings rookie receiving record when he logged 1,400 receiving yards. In 2021, he tallied 108 catches and 1,616 receiving yards and did not miss a game all year. If he can improve and quarterback Kirk Cousins and new coach Kevin O’Connell continue to run a pass-heavy offense, Jefferson will have a good shot. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“That would be big,” Jefferson said on breaking the record. “Just breaking the record my rookie year and then also breaking a record in my third year, that would be crazy for me. That’s going to be a goal for me, for sure.”

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

More NFL Coverage:

For more Minnesota Vikings coverage, go to Inside The Vikings. 

Breaking
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

YOU MAY LIKE

Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette looks on during a game against the Chiefs.
NFL

Report: Former Raiders DB Damon Arnette Arrested

The 25-year-old was released by the team last November after a series of off-the-field incidents.

By Zach Koons19 minutes ago
Former Broncos tight end Jake Butt (80) speaks to the media following rookie minicamp drills in 2018.
Media

Former Michigan Star TE Jake Butt Lands Big Ten Network Job

He’ll head to the booth alongside a former Ohio State linebacker.

By Zach Koons30 minutes ago
jimmy garoppolo
NFL

Report: 49ers Have ‘Moved On’ to Lance After Garoppolo Meeting

San Francisco had previously given Garoppolo’s agents permission to seek a trade for the quarterback.

By Nick Selbe42 minutes ago
Giancarlo Stanton rounds the bases after hitting a home run for the Yankees.
MLB

Yankees Place Slugger Giancarlo Stanton on Injured List

The club has recalled outfielder Tim Locastro from Triple-A to fill the roster vacancy.

By Thomas Neumann1 hour ago
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the New England Patriots minicamp at Gillette Stadium.
Play
NFL

Belichick Notes Mac Jones’s ‘Dramatic Improvement’ Entering Season

The quarterback enters his second year in the league.

By Daniela Perez1 hour ago
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson takes part in drills at the team’s practice facility.
Play
Fantasy

Can Lamar Jackson Return to MVP Level?

Fantasy managers are still hoping the Ravens quarterback can put up numbers like he did in 2019.

By Craig Ellenport1 hour ago
Panthers quarterback Matt Corral talks at training camp.
Play
College Football

Matt Corral Says He Took The ‘Easy Way Out’ at Ole Miss

The Panthers quarterback says he should have went to another program to compete for a starting spot.

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago
Jackie Robinson Museum
MLB

Long-Awaited Jackie Robinson Museum Opens in New York City

The exhibit to honor the barrier-breaking star ballplayer debuts in Manhattan 14 years after original announcement.

By Associated Press1 hour ago