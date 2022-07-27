Skip to main content
Watch: Saints’ Michael Thomas Back on the Field at Training Camp

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas hasn’t played in an NFL game since Jan. 17, 2021, but on Wednesday, he made his long-awaited return to the field as training camp gets underway. 

When he last played a full season healthy in 2019, Thomas was named Offensive Player of the Year after catching 149 passes for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns in 16 games. But in ’20 he injured his ankle in Week 1 and hasn’t been healthy since. He only played seven games that regular season but appeared in both of the team’s playoff games. 

He delayed his ankle surgery until June 2021 to repair several ligaments, which led to him missing the entire 2021 season after suffering a setback in November where he had to get another procedure done. It’s been a long time since he was healthy, but the team’s latest post is a good sign. 

Ahead of training camp, Thomas was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. But it may just be a move made out of an abundance of caution for the star wideout. 

“I don’t expect him to be on (PUP) very long,” Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said Tuesday, via ESPN’s Katherine Terrell. “He’s just not quite ready to be full go yet.”

More NFL Coverage: 

For more New Orleans Saints coverage, go to Saints News Network. 

