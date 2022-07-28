Buccaneers’ Center Ryan Jensen Goes Down With Knee Injury

Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen was carted off the field during training camp with what appeared to be a knee injury. After practice, head coach Todd Bowles confirmed it is a left knee injury, but the team doesn’t know how severe the injury is yet.

Before getting carted off, Jensen threw his helmet in frustration, according to CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco. NFL Network’s James Palmer reported the Buccaneers are hopeful Jensen will not be out too long.

“Hopefully it just looked worse than it is,” a Tampa Bay official told Palmer.

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said the team won’t know how serious the injury is for a few days as they wait for the swelling to subside.

“Right now we feel terrible for Jensen,” he said. “Don’t have any update on that, we won’t for some time.”

Jensen started his career with the Ravens but signed with Tampa Bay on a four-year deal in 2018. After a successful tenure with Tampa Bay as the team’s starting center for every game between 2018 and ’21, Jensen re-signed with the Buccaneers with a three-year, $39 million extension in March.

Jensen is known for his toughness and playing through injuries, which makes being carted off the field even more notable. According to Greg Auman of The Athletic, Jensen will undergo an MRI to see what the damage is on his left knee.

