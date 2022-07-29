Skip to main content
NFL
Buccaneers' Center Ryan Jensen Carted Off the Field at Training Camp
Carroll: Jamal Adams Out With Hand Injury, No Timetable for Return

Jamal Adams will remain out during Seahawks training camp as he deals with some hand issues, Seattle coach Pete Carroll told reporters Thursday.

The Seahawks safety has not practiced with the team since both rookies and veterans reported to training camp on Monday.

“Yesterday, his hand just wasn’t right,” Carroll told reporters on Thursday.

In June, Adams told reporters that his hand and fingers were fine.

“It’s good now and they’re in trouble,” Adams said.

While that appears to have changed, Carroll did not provide a timeline as to when Adams could return to the field.

Adams missed nine games in the last two seasons from various injuries, primarily his shoulder. In 2020, his first year in Seattle, Adams broke the league record for sacks by a defensive back, recording 9.5 in only 12 games.

In August 2021, Adams signed a four-year extension worth $70 million with $38 million guaranteed. 

