Ex-NFL Player Kevin Ware Indicted on Murder Charge in Girlfriend’s Death

Former NFL player Kevin Ware was indicted Thursday by a grand jury in Harris County, Texas, on murder and tampering charges regarding the death of his girlfriend last year, district attorney Kim Ogg said, via NBC News.

Human remains of Ware’s former girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski, were found last December after she disappeared for seven months. The 41-year-old was charged with her murder, along with tampering with the evidence of her corpse.

Ware remains jailed in Montgomery County after he was arrested on drugs and weapons charges April 19 and was released on bond in an unrelated case, NBC News reported at the time. 

However, he was rearrested June 11 for failing to appear in court, according to KPRC-TV, a local television station. At the time of that arrest, he was in possession of a firearm, police said. These cases are unrelated to the Pomaski case.

The former NFL tight end has a detailed criminal background. While Ware was attending the University of Washington, he pleaded guilty to an assault. Outside of his charges within the last couple of years, he has also pleaded guilty to another assault, evaded arrest and was charged with the intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance.

Ware played just two years in the NFL as a tight end for Washington in 2003, and then the 49ers in ’04.

