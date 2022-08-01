Skip to main content
Andy Reid Says Patrick Mahomes Is ‘Okay’ After Injury Scare

During an 11-on-11 drill Monday, Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes went to the medical tent after the defensive line got to him during a play where they brought pressure. Although Mahomes stayed on his feet, he appeared bothered. He reemerged from the tent with some tape over his left ankle, according to The Kansas City Star’s Jesse Newell

After practice, coach Andy Reid spoke to reporters and gave some good news about Mahomes. 

“He got stepped on. He’s okay,” Reid said, per Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney.  

There wasn’t much cause for concern in the first place since Mahomes was able to walk to the tent himself, but it’s a relief that it doesn’t appear to be be a lingering injury with the regular season just a month away. 

Mahomes, 26, threw for 4,839 yards and 37 touchdowns in 2021 as he led Kansas City to a 12–5 record. The Chiefs’ season is scheduled to start Sept. 11 against the Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. 

