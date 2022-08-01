Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Broncos WR KJ Hamler Discusses Suicidal Thoughts After Grandmother’s Death

Editors’ note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide or is in emotional distress, contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or at 988lifeline.org.

Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler spoke honestly at the lectern Monday when he shared he has had suicidal thoughts following his ACL injury and the death of his grandmother. 

“It was just so much stuff I was dealing with, being piled up,” Hamler said. “On top of each other, on top of each other. At one point, just dealing with the ACL and little bit of more things, family situations. My love of my life passed, you know, my grandmother, so that was the toughest thing.

“The devil was on my back for a while,” he continued. “I wish I woulda never did it by myself. I wish I would’ve asked for help. It was at one point in my life, and I’m just being honest with y’all because I’m more vulnerable, confident in myself saying it, at one point I didn’t want to be here. I ain’t wanna be in this world. It was one point I just didn’t wanna be on earth no more because I lost my granny and that really hurt me.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Hamler was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Penn State and in Week 3 of his second year, he tore his ACL which caused him to miss the rest of the season. At some point since the injury, his grandmother died, and it’s evident her death had a major impact on his mental health. But now he’s poised to return to the field in ’22 and appears to be taking it one day at a time. 

“God gave me the strength just to get out that hole,” Hamler said. “He knew I was strong enough to get through; I didn’t feel like I was at the time. Just getting out that hole is very hard, very tough. 

“It was a hard process but just to see where I’m at from where I started to where I’m at now, big change, and I’m proud of myself and I know my grandmother proud,” he added.

Breaking
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

YOU MAY LIKE

Cowboys receiver James Washington (83) carries the ball during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
NFL

Report: Cowboys Fear James Washington Suffered Jones Fracture

The 26-year-old wideout signed a one-year deal with Dallas this offseason.

By Nick Selbe37 minutes ago
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader
Play
MLB

Making Sense of the Puzzling Josh Hader Trade

The first-place Brewers sent their closer to the Padres for Taylor Rogers, Dinelson Lamet and two prospects. Huh?

By Emma Baccellieri48 minutes ago
Mady Dewey
Extra Mustard

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Announces 2022 Swim Search Winner

Mady Dewey was named the winner of Swim Search and will appear in the 2023 swim issue.

By Mike McDaniel40 minutes ago
SI Swim model Camille Kostek appears on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors awards presentation at YouTube Theater.
Extra Mustard

Watch: Camille Kostek Surprises SI Swim Search Winner Mady Dewey

Four years after she was named an SI Swimsuit rookie, the 2019 cover model had the chance to pass the torch.

By Zach Koons51 minutes ago
Milwaukee Brewers’ Josh Hader pitches during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Milwaukee.
Play
Fantasy

Betting/Fantasy Impact: Brewers Trade Josh Hader to Padres

Brewers star reliever Josh Hader is headed to San Diego to help the Padres in the NL wild card race, while Milwaukee likely will turn to Devin Williams to be its closer.

By Matt De Lima and Matt Ehalt56 minutes ago
Bill Russell while playing for the Celtics.
Extra Mustard

Bill Russell Received Just One Scholarship Offer in High School

He attended San Francisco where he had one of the best freshman years in the school’s history.

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago
Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) looks up after grounding out in the first inning of a game against the Rangers.
Play
MLB

Angels Won’t Trade Shohei Ohtani Despite Interest, per Report

At least three teams attempted to trade for the two-way superstar ahead of the Aug. 2 deadline.

By Zach Koons1 hour ago
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts during a morning workout at the team's NFL football training camp facility.
Play
NFL

Andy Reid Says Patrick Mahomes Is ‘O.K.’ After Injury Scare

He came out of the medical tent with some tape on his ankle.

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago