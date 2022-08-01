Skip to main content
Ron Rivera Explains Why He’s in Favor of NFL’s New Guardian Caps

The NFL’s Guardian Caps have faced some criticism this offseason, but Commanders coach Ron Rivera, a member of competition committee that recommended the addition of the new caps, explained his reasoning Monday. The caps, which are soft shells that go over the players’ helmets, are designed to curb head injuries as teams ramp up their activity in preparation for the 2022 season.

Rivera told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer that the decision to vote to accept the Guardian Caps was “very easy.” All linemen, running backs, tight ends and linebackers are required to wear them at practice from now through the second full weekend of preseason games because the NFL has found they lessen the chance of head injuries by 20% if both players are wearing the caps during a collision. The chances drop to 10% when only one player is wearing a Guardian Cap. 

“I don’t feel the difference as much as I hear it,” Rivera said. “You don’t hear the clack of the helmet at practice—you’re just not hearing that sound anymore. So you can tell it’s absorbing the shock. Secondly, I think it’s making our guys more aware of what they’re doing, and the guys are keeping their heads up more. 

“It’s there, and it’s helping remind the guys on the right way to do things,” he continued. “So to me, it’s been a huge plus. And I think it’s something we should take a long look at, for how we handle OTAs and minicamps.”

Earlier in the offseason Jets coach Robert Saleh and Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt both criticized the Guardian Caps. Saleh said “it’s kind of lending the players to use their heads a little bit more” and Watt said, “You feel like a bobblehead. Like you’re gonna fall over.” They’re surely not the only ones to be displeased. Rivera told Breer his players complained too but the concerns lessened as time went on. 

All things considered Rivera stands firmly behind his decision. 

“The truth is, when you hear how it helps and changes the effect of two helmets coming together, and absorbs the shock, takes that shock away from the head, it just makes sense,” he said. 

