The Steelers and wide receiver Diontae Johnson continue to have contract discussions throughout the offseason. According to a report by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, an agreement is still not close.

Even though general manager Omar Khan said Tuesday that he “hope(s) he’s going to be a Steeler for a long time,” it’s likely that the two sides won’t come to an agreement before the start of the 2022 season.

According to the report, the wide receiver is asking for more money than the Steelers are willing to give. It’s unclear what amount Johnson is wanting to receive from his team.

Johnson has taken a similar approach this offseason to his teammate T.J. Watt’s from last year in which the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year held off from participating in team sessions in order to try to get a new contract. Watt was successful as he became the highest-paid defensive player in the league by signing a four-year, $112 million extension last year.

So far during the Steelers’ training camp, the 26-year-old receiver has only participated in individual drills.

If the two sides can’t come to an agreement before the start of the season, it’s possible that Johnson will look into free agency, which begins in 2023 for him.

The 2021 All-Star has played in Pittsburgh for the last three seasons, becoming one of the main receivers on the team. Last season, Johnson caught 107 passes out of 169 attempts for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns.

