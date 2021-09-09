Report: Steelers Ink T.J. Watt to Four-Year, $112M Extension

September 9, 2021
Report: Steelers Sign T.J. Watt to Four-Year, $112 Million Extension

The Steelers signed defensive lineman T.J. Watt to a four-year, $112 million extension on Thursday, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

Watt, 26, will earn $80 million guaranteed, per Rapoport. He is now the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.

Watt's mega-contract comes after three years of dominant production for the Steelers. The No. 30 pick in the 2017 NFL draft led the NFL with 15 sacks last season, and he's tallied 42.5 sacks over the last three seasons. Watt also led the NFL in tackles for loss in 2020. 

The Steelers finished No. 3 in the NFL in scoring defense last season behind Watt's excellence. They've reached the playoffs just once in the last three seasons, losing in the wild card round in 2020. 

