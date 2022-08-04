Skip to main content
Steelers Sign WR Diontae Johnson to Two-Year Contract Extension, per Report

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers signed wide receiver Diontae Johnson to a two-year contract extension on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Kimberley A. Martin

Johnson, 26, was selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. The Toledo product has been a productive receiver in each of his three professional seasons, though he enjoyed a breakout campaign in ’21. Johnson tallied 107 receptions last season, finishing the year with 1,161 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. 

It’s unclear who will be throwing passes to Johnson in 2022 following Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement. Pittsburgh is currently holding a three-man quarterback competition during training camp, with Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett battling for the starting spot. 

The Steelers will kick off the 2022 season on Sept. 11 in a road matchup against the Bengals. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Pittsburgh Steelers coverage, check out All Steelers.

