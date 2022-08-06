Former NFL linebacker Kiko Alonso is officially retiring from the league, per Brooke Kirchhofer of WWL-TV, CBS’s New Orleans affiliate.

Alonso played six seasons in the league with four different teams. He had a breakout 2013 rookie year with the Bills with 159 total tackles, finishing second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. However, he tore his Achilles in the offseason and missed the entire 2014 season.

In 2015, Buffalo traded Alonso to the Eagles for running back LeSean McCoy, but Alonso only played in 11 games that year. The Eagles then traded Alonso to the Dolphins after the season, where the linebacker would spend the next three seasons.

Alonso played in Miami for three seasons, totaling over 100 tackles in each year and playing in 46 combined games. He was traded again, from the Dolphins to the Saints, prior to the 2019 season. He played in 13 games for New Orleans that year, but primarily served as a backup.

The linebacker spent the 2020 season with the 49ers, but he never played a snap due to injuries. He hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2019, but was attempting a comeback with the Saints during training camp.

