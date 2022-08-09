Former NFL Running Back Marshawn Lynch Arrested in Las Vegas

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested following a traffic stop in Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.

Police said that a stop was conducted on a driver, later identified as Lynch, for suspected driver impairment. During the course of the stop, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest, according to the statement.

Lynch was then transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence, police said. Additionally, Lynch was cited with a failure to refuse/surrender, a failure to drive in a travel lane and for driving a vehicle that was not registered, according to USA Today.

The former NFL star played 12 seasons with the Bills, Seahawks and Raiders. Lynch made five Pro Bowls in his career, led the league in rushing touchdowns twice (2013 and ’14) and earned one first-team All-Pro nod in ’12, along with second-team All-Pro honors in ’14. He was also a member of Seattle’s Super Bowl XLVIII championship team.

Lynch, 36, last played in the NFL in 2019 when he joined the Seahawks during the final week of the regular season. He remained with the team for two playoff games.