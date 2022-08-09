Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton limped off the practice field after the second play of training camp Monday, but coach Robert Saleh initially said the team didn’t think the injury to Becton’s right knee was serious.

Now comes word that the issue could be significant after all.

The injury appears to be new and unrelated to a previous injury that required Becton’s knee to be surgically repaired, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Becton had an MRI on Monday and will undergo further medical testing Tuesday in hopes of determining the severity of the injury.

Becton injured the medial collateral ligament in his right knee in the 2021 season opener against Carolina. He underwent arthroscopic surgery and was initially expected to miss four to six weeks of action, but he didn’t play again last season.

Becton, the No. 11 pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Louisville, also battled various injuries as a rookie but appeared in 14 games that season.

