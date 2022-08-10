Josh Gordon Comments on Entering Second Year With Chiefs

Josh Gordon has not had the perfect NFL career.

But even in his whirlwind of issues that have kept him away from the football field, Gordon is happy to still have an opportunity to play in the NFL as the 2022 season approaches.

“… I'm just happy to be here,” Gordon said earlier this week, per 247Sports. “I mean, I couldn't ask for a better opportunity.”

In September, the NFL reinstated Gordon after he was previously suspended indefinitely in December 2019 for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy for the sixth time. Last season, Gordon played in 12 games and recorded five receptions for 32 yards and one touchdown with the Chiefs.

However, Gordon did not play in the Chiefs’ wild-card game against the Steelers on Jan. 15 as the franchise made him inactive and waived him more than a week later. But, in February, he signed a reserve/future contract to rejoin the team.

Prior to his ‘19 suspension, Gordon was suspended indefinitely in December ‘18 for multiple violations of the league’s substance-abuse policy after he was traded from the Browns to the Patriots in September ‘18. During that same time, Gordon had also decided that he was “stepping away from football” to focus on his mental health. He also previously missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons due to suspension.

With Kansas City set to open preseason play on Saturday against the Bears, the 31-year-old is stoked for his second season with Kansas City and the ability to use the preseason to prepare for the regular season, a rare opportunity for him throughout his career.

“... I’m just happy to have any preseason games I’m playing,” Gordon said, per 247Sports. “Any game, honestly—any time I’m out there, I’m just happy to be out there, play. … Just to be in the environment and atmosphere, it’s a good time.”

In his NFL career, Gordon has recorded 252 receptions for 4,284 yards and 21 touchdowns.

