Brian Blanco/AP/Shutterstock

Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon has been suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy, the league announced Monday.

Gordon was suspended indefinitely by the NFL in December 2018 for multiple violations of the NFL's substance-abuse policy after being traded from Cleveland to New England in September. At the same time, Gordon had announced that he was "stepping away from football" to focus on his mental health. He had previously missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons due to suspension.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Gordon was reinstated on a "conditional basis" in August and was allowed to rejoin the Patriots for meetings, conditioning work and individual workouts.

The Patriots released him off injured reserve on Oct. 31, and the Seahawks claimed him off waivers the next day. Gordon had been playing through an injured left knee and was knocked out of New England's Oct. 10 win over the Giants. He suffered the injury while attempting to make a tackle after a Patriots fumble.

In five games with Seattle, Gordon caught seven passes for 139 yards.