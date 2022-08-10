While Mitch Trubisky seems to have a decent grasp on the Steelers’ No. 1 quarterback job, coach Mike Tomlin remains impressed by all three players vying for the job.

Trubisky, the former Bears starter who was signed after a year backing up Josh Allen with the Bills, is competing with veteran Mason Rudolph and rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett.

“They’re making it difficult for us,” Tomlin said of the three quarterbacks, per CBS Sports. “It’s tough to manage three capable guys, but they’re forcing us to do it because they’re making the necessary plays. They’re anticipating, the timing has been good, the accuracy has been good.”

The three players have distinguished themselves based on their specific abilities and attributes, according to Tomlin. Trubisky’s athleticism, Rudolph’s touch on the deep ball and Pickett’s steadiness all stand out to the longtime coach.

Watch the Steelers with fuboTV. Start free trial today.

“Mitch’s silver bullet, if you will, is his fluidity and mobility,” Tomlin said. “He’s a really good athlete. Rudolph throws a really good deep ball. [Pickett] has been Steady Eddie. Kenny P, I don’t think you can get him in an environment where he gets flustered. … We saw that at Pitt and it’s been the same. It doesn’t matter what drill or what environment you put him in. He’s Steady Eddy and really cool.”

That being said, Trubisky remains atop the depth chart and would be the starter if the team was preparing for Week 1 right now. He has the most experience of the three (57 games, 51 starts vs. 17, 10 for Rudolph), and had flashes of brilliance for the Bears, who took him with the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He wasn’t able to put it all together in Chicago, leading the team to a 29–21 record as a starter with an 0–2 playoff record in two postseason trips. Now, he hopes to get a true second chance in Pittsburgh.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Pittsburgh Steelers coverage, go to All Steelers.