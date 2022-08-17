Aaron Rodgers Meets With Packers WRs After QB’s Rant

A day after quotes from Aaron Rodgers on his young Packers receivers went viral, the receivers met with the Green Bay quarterback to discuss the comments.

Rodgers reportedly did not call the Wednesday meeting, but he apparently spoke during most of it to express his concerns.

Some of the rookie receivers that the four-time NFL MVP blasted for their early camp mistakes spoke to Packer Central about what happened during the meeting.

“It was just really giving us advice,” rookie wideout Samori Toure said. “Basically, letting us know that the Green Bay receiving corps has always been held to a super high standard. All the legends how have been through here, it’s just about us carrying on that standard and stepping up.”

Rodgers told media that the young receivers needed to be more consistent, saying that there has been “a lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route,” per ESPN.

Rookie Romeo Doubs has drawn some praise in the early goings, and he also spoke on the meeting between the wideouts and their QB.

“Aaron spoke to us about what he likes or whatnot based on concepts or what he sees,” Doubs said. “He just wants us to see what he sees, so then that way we can be able to react faster, play faster and just be able to dominate and continue to be who we are.”

The Packers are in the process of filling a huge hole left by superstar Davante Adams’s departure to the Raiders in the offseason.

Veterans Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb also spoke at Wednesday’s meeting to help the rookies understand the Packers’ way of doing things.

“Both Randall and Allen have been playing with ‘12’ for quite a long time so certain things that we do, that we may have a mistake on, just from experience they’ve went through that same stage as well,” Doubs said. “Just them picking up the young guys throughout these dog days of camp has been a tremendous blessing and great piece of advice.”

The meeting seemed to work as both Doubs and Toure scored touchdowns during Wednesday’s practice vs. the Saints.

“We definitely took it to heart,” Toure said. “As young receivers who are always looking for ways to get better, when the quarterback tells us to rise to the occasion, that’s what we’ve got to do.”

