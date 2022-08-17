Chiefs wide receiver and return specialist Mecole Hardman is being evaluated for a groin injury after was injured in practice Wednesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

According to The Athletic’s Nate Taylor, Hardman tried to make a play on a pass and landed awkwardly. He then hobbled into the medical tent under his own power with the team’s head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder, per The Kansas City Star’s Herbie Teope. After exiting the medical tent, he walked off the field before getting carted off to the building.

Hardman, 24, is coming off a season where he primarily saw action as a punt returner but was still able to catch 59 passes for 693 yards and two touchdowns in 2021. He returned 13 punts for 157 yards.

His best season came in 2019 when he was named All-Pro as a rookie when he returned 18 punts for 167 yards and also had 555 yards from scrimmage.

