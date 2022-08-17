Joe Burrow Confirms His Appendix Ruptured in July

More than a week ago, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow resumed throwing light passes and completed a walkthrough with his receivers for the first time after being away to undergo an appendectomy on July 27.

Burrow did not play in Cincinnati’s first preseason game against the Cardinals on Friday. As the Bengals star continues to prepare himself for Cincinnati’s regular-season opener against the Steelers on Sept. 11, he spoke to reporters about his injury, confirming his appendix ruptured and that he does not “anticipate” playing in any preseason games.

Burrow lost weight from the surgery but declined to tell reporters how much he lost.

“When they cut into you and do all that stuff, your core is going to lose some muscle,” Burrow said.

However, the Bengals star has a plan in place to regain the weight.

Burrow’s day will also include him participating in team drills for the first time since his surgery, which is a good sign for the Bengals.

Last season, Burrow led the NFL in completion percentage (70.4%) and yard per attempt (8.9), leading the Bengals to their first AFC North title since 2015 and their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 campaign.

