Bengals QB Joe Burrow Resumes Throwing After Appendectomy

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for the first time Monday since undergoing an appendectomy two weeks ago, according to ESPN’s Ben Baby.

While the majority of the team participated in special teams drills, Burrow conducted a walkthrough with his receivers and tight end Hayden Hurst. During the session, he threw some light passes, none of which were close to full speed.

However, it was the first throwing of any kind that the Bengals signal-caller had done since the surgery, offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said.

“He’s feeling better,” Callahan said, per ESPN. “So I just asked him if he wanted to do it and he said, ‘Yeah.’”

Although Burrow’s involvement in the workout was cause for optimism, Bengals coach Zac Taylor reiterated that he didn’t have a timetable for the quarterback’s full-time return.

“He looks good to me,” Taylor said, per ESPN. “He’s starting to get better every single day. Again, I don’t want to put a timeline on when he gets out here and starts throwing and stuff, but it’s been encouraging.”

Burrow isn’t expected to take the field when the Bengals open the preseason against the Cardinals on Friday, but Monday’s practice is a positive sign that Cincinnati’s starting quarterback will be back at full strength before the end of training camp.

