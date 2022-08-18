Baker Mayfield Expected to Be Panthers’ Week 1 Starter vs. Browns, per Report

Baker Mayfield is expected to be named the Panthers’ starting quarterback for Week 1 against the Browns, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe and Joseph Person.

Mayfield has competed with Sam Darnold for the top spot on the depth chart since being traded to Carolina in July. Mayfield logged one series under center in the preseason, a 13-play drive that ended on a fumble.

Carolina has seen a rotating cast at quarterback in recent years. Darnold, Cam Newton and PJ Walker each started games last year, while Teddy Bridgewater logged 15 starts in 2020. The Panthers enter ’22 seeking the franchise’s first winning season since ’17.

Mayfield, 27, spent each of his first four professional seasons in Cleveland. He's thrown 92 career touchdowns in 59 starts, posting a 29–30 record.

More NFL Coverage:

• Julian Edelman on Possible NFL Comeback: ’Never Say Never’

• Report: Mecole Hardman Being Evaluated for Groin Injury

• Here’s Why Steelers Rookie WR George Pickens Should Be on Your Fantasy Radar

• All Panthers: Panthers Sign Free Agent Linebacker

For more Carolina Panthers coverage, go to All Panthers.