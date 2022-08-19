The Ravens are reportedly getting Lamar Jackson more help at the wide receiver position.

Baltimore will sign veteran wide receiver Demarcus Robinson after he was cut by the Raiders earlier this week. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Robinson agreed to a deal in principle with Baltimore. The details of Robinson's contract have not been released.

The former fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft joins a receiving corps that features Rashod Bateman, followed by Devin Duvernay as a secondary option. Currently, receiver James Proche is sidelined with a soft tissue injury.

In March, the 27-year-old Robinson signed a one-year, $1.187 million deal to join the Raiders. Prior to his offseason stint in Las Vegas, he spent six seasons with the Chiefs, recording 145 receptions for 1,679 yards and 15 touchdowns.

However, Robinson struggled from a production standpoint in the 2021 season, finishing with only 25 receptions for 264 yards and three touchdowns. His best season in a Chiefs uniform came in '20, where he caught 45 passes for 466 yards and three touchdowns.

