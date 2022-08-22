Giants rookie defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has a sprained MCL that is expected to sideline him for three-to-four weeks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The ACL and the meniscus were intact and the team is hopeful that Thibodeaux will be ready to go Week 1.

Thibodeaux was ruled out of Sunday night’s preseason game against the Bengals after suffering the knee injury in the second quarter. Cincinnati tight end Thaddeus Moss cut block Thibodeaux and he remained on the ground for a few minutes before being helped to the sideline by team trainers.

The 21-year-old was selected with the No. 5 pick out of Oregon in March.

Four weeks from the day of his injury would be Sept. 11 exactly, the day the Giants start their season against the Titans. When trying to stop Derrick Henry in the backfield, New York will need all the hope they can get.

The game is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox at Nissan Stadium in Tennessee.

