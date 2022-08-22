After Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux left Sunday night’s preseason win against the Bengals with a knee injury, ESPN analyst and former quarterback Robert Griffin III is calling for the NFL to ban the cut block.

“It’s time to BAN THIS BLOCK. Period,” Griffin III tweeted on Sunday night.

Thibodeaux had his right knee folded up from a cut block by Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss in the second quarter of Sunday night’s game. The initial thought is that Thibodeaux avoided major injury, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Thibodeaux is scheduled to undergo tests on Monday to determine the severity of the injury, but he told reporters after the game that he believes he’s good to go.

“I’m all right. I’m good,” Thibodeaux said.

“We’re good, good news,” he later said.

The No. 5 overall pick in April’s draft is expected to be a major contributor to the Giants pass rush this season, and a serious injury would dampen the outlook of the defense significantly.

For now though, it appears that Thibodeaux avoided major injury, one that certainly could be avoided if the league were to outlaw the play in its entirety.

