It’s no secret Alabama has an embarrassment of riches year in and year out. But at one point, the Tide was home to two future NFL franchise quarterbacks in Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts.

While at Dolphins training camp, Tagovailoa was asked about his time with Hurts at Alabama and what he learned about Hurts, who is now with the Eagles, when the two shared a quarterback room.

“Dude’s a hard worker,” Tagovailoa said on Hurts. “In the weight room, in the classroom, on the field, like, dude had to be the first into the weight room, had to be the first out onto the field.”

Both were at Alabama when the team won the 2017 College Football Playoff where Hurts was benched at halftime in favor of Tagovailoa, who led the team to the win. Hurts went on to transfer to Oklahoma where he had a dominant senior year.

Both signal-callers were drafted in 2020. Miami selected Tagovailoa with the No. 5 pick and Philadelphia took Hurts in the second round. Both had solid sophomore campaigns and are poised to improve in ’22.

“It really tells you how he goes about his life,” Tagovailoa continued. “It tells you about how he kind of sees things, how he looks at things. Obviously, he’s a competitor. Never wants to be less.”

