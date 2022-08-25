Less than seven months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee, Michael Gallup will break camp with the Cowboys as a member of the active roster.

That’s the update that team owner and general manager Jerry Jones gave on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer. Gallup has already said that it’s unrealistic to believe he could be available to play in Dallas’ Week 1 game against the Buccaneers, though not being placed on the PUP list enables him to return sometime during the first month of the season.

“We just don’t want to do anything that would put him in some kind of category that would limit us from getting him in the first game,” Jones said.

Gallup, 26, has spent each of his first four seasons in the league with the Cowboys. He made 27 starts from 2019 to ’20, totaling 125 receptions for 1,950 yards and 11 scores. He had 35 catches for 445 yards in nine games last year before suffering the knee injury.

Coach Mike McCarthy said Gallup has not had any setbacks during camp, and the wideout began running routes last week. He signed a five-year, $57.5 million contract with the team this offseason

