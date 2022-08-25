The Rams–Bengals joint practice on Thursday resulted in a major fight on the field.

During the on-field scuffle, three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald was seen swinging a helmet towards the Bengals team.

This action normally results in some sort of punishment during the regular season. So, some professionals in the NFL world began questioning if Donald should receive a suspension for his action during training camp.

NFL Network’s Judy Battista referenced the situation involving Browns defensive end Myles Garrett from 2019 in which he received an indefinite suspension for swinging a helmet during a game. The suspension ended up being for six games. The columnist noted the “only difference” between Garrett’s situation and Donald’s is that the Rams defensive tackle’s action occurred during the preseason.

Another note that Battista and other NFL media members noted is that the NFL does not police the joint practices in the preseason in the same way that they do during regular season games. If there’s a difference in the punishment decision, that could be one reason why Donald could receive a less severe punishment.

The general consensus for the NFL media world, though, is that Donald will most likely be handed an indefinite suspension for his action.

The NFL has not officially responded to Donald’s swinging of the helmet yet.

