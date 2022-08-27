Editor’s note: This story contains alleged accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org

Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza didn’t play in Friday night’s preseason finale against the Panthers after he was formally accused of participating in a gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year, according to a lawsuit filed in San Diego County Superior Court on Thursday.

Bills coach Sean McDermott addressed the allegations after the game.

“Again it’s not a situation we take lightly,” McDermott said.

“I’m hurt. ... It’s emotional. It’s not easy to hear about some of the things that I’ve heard about over the last several hours. I haven’t slept a lot to be honest with you because this is a game, but there’s other things that are more important than this,” he continued.

The lawsuit comes nearly two months after the Los Angeles Times reported that five members of the San Diego State football team were reported to campus officials for a rape that was alleged to have taken place at a house party off-campus.

Per the lawsuit filed on Thursday, Araiza allegedly raped a minor outside of the residence where the party took place before bringing her inside to a room where the girl recalls being raped by multiple men. Araiza was named in the lawsuit alongside former teammates Zavier Leonard, who is a redshirt freshman at San Diego State, and Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko, who left the program following last season.

Per the complaint, after the assault the girl “stumbled out of the room bloody and crying. Her nose, bellybutton, and ear piercings had been pulled out, and she was also bleeding from her vagina.”

Araiza issued his first public comment regarding the allegations on Friday night.

“The facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed in the lawsuit or in the press. I look forward to quickly setting the record straight,” he said.