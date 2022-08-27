Wes Welker Slams NFL Over Issue With Disability Benefits

Former NFL wide receiver Wes Welker slammed the league on social media on Saturday after receiving an email regarding the status of a claim he filed for line-of-duty disability benefits.

Per the email from the NFL, the Disability Initial Claims Committee tabled his line-of-duty application and requested that Welker file additional records to substantiate that the surgeries he has received since retiring were a result of football injuries.

Welker, now an assistant coach with the Dolphins, was not happy with the response from the NFL.

“[NFL] I don’t have the time or patience for this,” Welker began.

“Been an employee of the NFL for 18 years and still going. This is bush league stuff!,” he continued.

The NFL disability plan is set up to protect the futures of retired players after their career has ended. While the plan should be to the players’ long-term benefit, there have been critics of the system in the past from former players regarding the plan’s effectiveness.

Welker’s criticism is the latest example of former players being unhappy with the league’s plan, for better or worse.

