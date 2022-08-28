Editor’s note: This story contains details of gun violence.

Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot multiple times Sunday in an armed robbery attempt, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington.

Nicki Jhabvala and Peter Hermann of The Washington Post confirmed the incident with D.C. police, who said that Robinson was shot just before 6 p.m. ET in the 1000 block of H Street in northeast D.C.

D.C. police told The Post that two suspects are still at large.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that the two bullets struck Robinson in the lower body. He has been hospitalized in stable condition, and his injuries appear to be non-life threatening. Per Pelissero, the preliminary investigation suggests that Robinson was the target of an attempted armed robbery or carjacking and that police recovered a firearm nearby.

The rookie running back was a third-round pick in April out of Alabama and was expected to play a key role in the Washington backfield this fall.

After initially entering training camp buried behind veteran running backs on the depth chart, a strong preseason showing was expected to push Robinson into a co-starting role with running back Antonio Gibson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.