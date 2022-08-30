The Dolphins announced Tuesday that they have placed cornerback Byron Jones on the physically unable to perform list, meaning he will miss at least the first four games of the 2022 season.

According to the Miami Herald, Jones underwent surgery in the ankle/Achilles area in March, and the original timetable had him set to be cleared for football by early July. Coach Mike McDaniel has consistently said he expected him back for the start of the season but it looks like there was a delay in his recovery.

Jones, 29, was selected with the No. 27 pick in the 2015 NFL draft by the Cowboys and he spent five seasons with the franchise. He was named second-team All-Pro in 2018.

He went on to sign with the Dolphins ahead of the 2020 season and his five-year deal worth $82 million made him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL at the time.

Since joining Miami, he has started in all 30 games and last season he notched 58 tackles and defended against 10 passes.

He hasn’t practiced all camp and the beginning of Miami’s schedule is no picnic. The Dolphins will face the Patriots, Ravens, Bills and Bengals to start their season. Jones won’t be eligible to return until Week 5 when the team travels to face the Jets on Oct. 9 at 1 p.m. ET.

