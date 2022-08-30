Former College Lacrosse Star Jared Bernhardt Makes Falcons Roster

Just a year ago, Jared Bernhardt won the Tewaaraton Award, which is given to the best collegiate lacrosse player in the country. On Tuesday, he made the 53-man roster for the Falcons as a wide receiver.

So, how did he get here?

The 24-year-old played lacrosse for five seasons at Maryland, helping the team to a national championship as a freshman in 2017 and the national runner-up in 2021, with an additional Final Four in 2018.

He finished his collegiate lacrosse career with various records. He’s Maryland’s all-time leader in career points (290) and goals (202), and holds program single season records with points (99) and goals (71). Additionally, he holds the record for most goals (18) and points (24) at an NCAA tournament.

Last fall, Bernhardt transferred to Division II Ferris State in Michigan to play quarterback for the school. The team went undefeated that season, and won the Division II national title. Bernhardt rushed for three touchdowns in the national title game against Valdosta State.

He finished the 2021 season with 1,322 passing yards and 11 passing touchdowns, along with 1,273 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns. His performance at Ferris State led to a tryout with the Falcons this summer, making the move to wide receiver in May.

Bernhardt appeared in all three preseason games, finishing with five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown.

