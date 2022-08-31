Former Vols, Bucs Defensive Lineman Steve White Dies at 48

Former NFL player and football writer Steve White died Tuesday at age 48.

The former defensive lineman, who played college ball at Tennessee before spending seven years in the NFL, was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia in 2014. He shared in April on Twitter that he needed a bone marrow transplant, something he said that he felt “as physically and mentally prepared as I could be at this moment,” and he would be checking into the Moffitt Cancer Center.

The Buccaneers, who White played for over six seasons, said Wednesday they “are saddened to hear of the passing of Steve White after his courageous battle with cancer.”

The team continued, “Steve was an impactful and respected member of the Buccaneers’ vaunted defenses over six seasons and continued to connect with fans as part of the Tampa Bay community following his playing career. We extend our deepest condolences to Steve’s family, friends and loved ones.”

White played for the Vols from 1992 to ’95 before the Eagles selected him in the sixth round of the ’96 NFL draft. He played 94 games in his seven-season pro career, tallying 119 career tackles and 11.5 sacks, according to Pro Football Reference. White played his final season in 2002 with the Jets.

After his playing career, White wrote about football for SB Nation from 2013 to ’20.