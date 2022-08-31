Andy Reid Says He’s ‘Proud’ of Former Chiefs Receiver Josh Gordon

Josh Gordon has had a rocky go of things in the NFL since his breakout All-Pro season in 2013, to say the least. That continued this week, when he was released by the Chiefs as the team trimmed its roster down to 53 players for the regular season.

As Tom Pelissero of NFL Network said in reporting Gordon’s release on Tuesday morning, Gordon found himself as the “odd man out” in a crowded Kansas City receiving corps, but had shown “great character on the field and in the community” since joining the franchise in 2021.

Coach Andy Reid backed up those comments on Tuesday, when asked about the decision to release the 31-year-old.

“Listen, I’m proud of Josh for all that he did. [It was] a real pleasure to have him here,” he said during his press conference, per ProFootballTalk, adding that Gordon could wind up back with the team.

“There’s a chance that he potentially is back here and if it doesn’t work out somewhere else, but just from a football standpoint but also even the bigger picture of things, he really did a heck of a job.”

Gordon signed with the Chiefs to some fanfare last season, and started in seven of his 12 games played for the team. He was not a huge factor offensively, however, catching five passes for 32 yards and a touchdown. He did not play in the team’s three playoff games.

The Chiefs currently have five wide receivers listed on the 53-man roster for Week 1: veteran Mecole Hardman, offseason signings JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Justin Watson, and rookie Skyy Moore.

Whether or not Gordon’s time with Kansas City is officially over, he clearly appreciated the tenure as well.

