Less than 24 hours after opting to keep wide receiver Jalen Reagor on their 53-man roster, the Eagles have traded the former 2020 first-rounder to the Vikings, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Philadelphia will receive a pair of draft picks in return for the No. 21 pick out of TCU: a 2023 7th-round pick and a 2024 conditional 4th-round pick that would deescalate to a 5th-round pick if Reagor does not meet certain statistical marks this upcoming season.

Reagor never quite lived up to the expectations that came with being a first-round pick in a draft that featured receivers like Jerry Jeudy, Ceedee Lamb, Justin Jefferson, Tee Higgins and Michael Pittman. Despite playing in at least 11 games in each of his first two seasons with the Eagles, the former All-Big 12 second-team player never eclipsed more than 400 yards in either year and caught just three total touchdown passes.

Following the trade, Reagor will now join forces with Jefferson, a two-time second-team All-Pro who was selected just one pick after him in the 2020 draft. The pair of wide receivers will accompany the likes of Adam Thielen, Irv Smith Jr. and Dalvin Cook around quarterback Kirk Cousins, forming a rather potent offensive attack in Minnesota.

For Philadelphia, the trade will clear up additional targets for newly acquired deep-threat A.J. Brown and rising second-year receiver Devonta Smith.

