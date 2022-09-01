Veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon has signed with the Titans’ practice squad, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gordon had most recently been with the Chiefs during training camp, but was part of the franchise's final roster cuts earlier this week. His signing with Tennessee continues his attempt at yet another NFL comeback. The 31-year-old pass-catcher has struggled to stay on the field throughout the course of his career due to repeated violations of the league's substance abuse policy.

There’s no doubt that there’s plenty of talent with Gordon, whose best season came in 2013 when he caught 87 passes for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns. He played in 14 games that season, the most in his nine-year career.

Gordon's violation of the substance abuse policy kept him off the field in 2015 and '16, and cost him games with the Patriots in '18 as well.

He played in 12 games last season with the Chiefs, but only caught five passes for 32 yards and a touchdown due to being buried on the depth chart. It was the worst statistical season of his career.

