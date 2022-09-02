Texans Show Solidarity With Uvalde Community With Visit, Donation

Editor’s Note: This story contains details of a mass tragedy and gun violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of a mass tragedy or is coping and needs to speak with someone, please call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline.

Ahead of the 2022 NFL regular season kicking off next week, Texans coach Lovie Smith, linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and linebacker Christian Kirksey traveled to Uvalde, Texas, to show support for a community still reeling from a May 24 mass shooting. The shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde left 21 victims dead, including 19 children.

The Texans met with Uvalde High School’s football team on Thursday night and Friday morning ahead of the Coyotes’ game on Friday night.

“It’s an honor to be here with you all,” Kirksey said to the team, via the Texans’ website. “We know you’re going to have a great season, and we’re with you every step of the way.”

The Texans also announced on ABC’s Good Morning America on Friday morning that they will provide the Uvalde High football team with new uniforms in conjunction with Nike. The announcement left one player speechless.

A photo of the new Uvalde uniforms can be seen in the video below.

Additionally, the Texans will show their support for the Uvalde community by sporting “Uvalde Strong” decals on their helmets during their season opener on Sept. 11 against the Colts.

The visit doesn’t end there for the Texans. Former Texans players Travis Johnson, Kevin Walter and Jonathan Wells, along with the team’s mascot and Texans cheerleaders will visit the elementary and middle schools in the Uvalde district on Friday.

The former Texans players mentioned above also will visit Uvalde High’s locker room Friday night ahead of their game against Winn High of Eagle Pass, Texas.

