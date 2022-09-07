49ers star tight end George Kittle is dealing with a groin injury he suffered from Monday’s bonus practice, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

His status remains unknown heading into the team’s Week 1 matchup against the Bears on Sunday, Sept. 11.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan provided an update on Kittle’s injury on Wednesday. The tight end was expected to feel better for Wednesday’s practice, but he wasn’t feeling up to it.

“Not sure [on Kittle’s status],” Shanahan said. “I was hoping he’d be good today. He did it a little on Monday and not feeling good today. We’ll have to see day-by-day.”

Based on Shanahan’s response, it sounds like the 49ers are going to wait until they see an improvement in Kittle’s injury before deciding on his playing status for Sunday.

The 28-year-old finished his third Pro Bowl season last year with 71 receptions on 94 targets. He tallied 910 yards and six touchdowns across 14 game starts.

