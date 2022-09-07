Michael Irvin Has An Incredibly Bold Pick for NFL MVP This Year

Most lists of 2022 NFL MVP candidates feature some familiar names. Former MVPs Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes are among the favorites, while some of the league’s top young quarterbacks—Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert—join them at the top of most odds lists. NFL Network’s Michael Irvin threw a serious curveball with his pick ahead of the season.

NFL GameDay revealed the MVP picks from a number of the network’s personalities. Rich Eisen and former coach Steve Mariucci like Allen to break through for his first win after a few incredible seasons. Cynthia Frelund and Rachel Bonnetta believe Rodgers will win the award for a third straight season. Kurt Warner—a two-time MVP—believes Burrow will take the momentum from last year’s AFC championship into this year and take home the award.

And then there is Irvin.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has often put up strong numbers during his NFL career, but big wins have been hard to come by. He does have an impressive set of weapons around him, and Minnesota’s main division rival, Green Bay, could be set for a decline after three straight 13-win years. The Cowboys legend thinks this is the year Cousins puts his stamp on the league and wins the MVP award.

Cousins, who took over as starter with the Commanders in 2015, has never received a vote for MVP or NFL AP Offensive Player of the Year.

SI Sportsbook currently has him at +5000 to win the award, tied with young quarterbacks Mac Jones, Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa, and below Deshaun Watson, who will serve an 11-game suspension to start the year.

Irvin certainly went out on a limb here. You can’t knock him for being anything but bold.

