Zach Wilson Will Miss at Least Three Weeks to Start Season, Saleh Says

Joe Flacco, and not 2021 No. 2 draft pick Zach Wilson, will start the season at quarterback for the Jets when they play the Ravens on Sunday.

The team made that official on Wednesday, and coach Robert Saleh added an update on Wilson’s timeline to return. The former BYU quarterback suffered a bone bruise and a torn meniscus during the first preseason game on Aug. 12, which required surgery. The team had not previously ruled him out for Week 1.

“The earliest he’s going to be available is Pittsburgh,” Saleh said, referring to the Jets’ Week 4 game at the Steelers. “That’s going to be the earliest. Just from everything we’ve gathered over the last couple days. Now, can it change? Sure, I’m always going to leave that door open … But we are going to make sure both mind and body are 110%, and make sure we do right by him and we feel like, talking to the doctors and everyone, it’s going to be that Pittsburgh week.”

Flacco will lead the team at home against his long-time team—the Ravens—before facing two more AFC North opponents, the Browns and Bengals.

Wilson’s debut could come on Oct. 2, but as Saleh indicated, the team has no intention of rushing him along.

As a rookie last fall, Wilson went 3–10 as the Jets’ starter, completing 55.6% of his passes for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

