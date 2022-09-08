Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning is revered as one of the talented, cerebral and brightest minds in football. But he has no intention of transitioning into either coaching or broadcasting.

After explaining why he’s not exactly an ideal coach, Manning explained why he’d never take a traditional broadcasting job while appearing on the The Colin Cowherd podcast.

“I wanted my fall weekends to be free,” Manning said. “Because for 20-something years they weren’t. And so I kinda learned what I did not want to do and I’ve just kind of found different things along the way that kind of popped up because I didn’t jump into something right away.”

Manning detailed that when doing a broadcasting job the right way, it’s a four-day commitment during the week where you have to interview players, attend practices and of course be in the booth for game day. He also touched on how he’s lucky to be on two incredible offbeat shows with each of his brothers.

With Cooper Manning, he hosts the gameshow College Bowl, while he and Eli Manning broadcast Monday night NFL games from the comfort of their own homes while also interviewing different celebrities remotely. Of course, the ManningCast caught fire and both shows are returning for a second season.

“There’s no way I would’ve thought I could do something like that,” Peyton Manning said.

All things considered, it doesn’t sound like the Hall of Famer has any intention hopping in a live booth any time soon.

