Russell Wilson Says Seahawks Tried to Trade Him in 2018

Russell Wilson’s 10-year run in Seattle finally came to an end this offseason with his blockbuster trade to the Broncos. But the star quarterback revealed on Thursday that a parting of ways with the Seahawks nearly happened four years earlier.

Wilson said that the team tried to trade him away back in 2018 to the Browns for the No. 1 overall pick, but Cleveland wasn’t interested. Wilson didn’t let on that he had any hard feelings over the matter, chalking it up to business as usual in the NFL.

“Definitely they tried to, a couple of times, tried to see what was out there,’’ Wilson said, per ESPN’s Jeff Legwold. “It’s part of the business, being a professional and everything else … I believe in my talents, of who I am, I feel I’m one of the best in the world.’’

After no trade was executed, Wilson’s agent negotiated a four-year, $140 million contract extension later in the spring that included a no-trade clause, according to ESPN’s Brady Henderson. Now with the Broncos, Wilson is confident that he still has the talent to be one of the league’s best quarterbacks, and enters the season with something to prove.

“I think every year you have to prove that (you’re one of the best) … You want your career to be a reflection of being one of the best in the world, so I think the first 10 years has been a positive reflection,” Wilson said. “But there’s more to do, a lot more to do.’’

