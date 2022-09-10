Ravens Offensive Tackle Ronnie Stanley Will Miss Week 1 Game at Jets

The Ravens will be without one of their best players to open the season. Baltimore announced left tackle Ronnie Stanley will miss Week 1 vs. the Jets with an ankle injury.

Stanley is still recovering from the ankle injury he first suffered in 2020. The left tackle was carted off in a game vs. Pittsburgh with the injury and missed most of that season. Then, he tried to return last year but ultimately needed season-ending surgery after playing in just one game.

According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, veteran right tackle Ja’Wuan James is expected to replace Stanley on the offensive line. Once a dependable tackle, James hasn’t played since 2019 after opting out of the 2020 season then tearing his achilles prior while with the Broncos to last year. Despite years as a starter on the right side of the offensive line, James has only played 18 snaps in his career at left tackle.

As Baltimore prepares to play the Jets, James will most likely match up against pass rusher Carl Lawson for New York. Lawson is returning from his own torn achilles that forced him to miss all of last season.

